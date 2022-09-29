Williamsport, Pa. — A woman who was killed in her Williamsport apartment on Wednesday had a two-year-old child with her.

Heather K. Cohick, 41, of Williamsport, was found deceased in her apartment on the 800 block of West Fourth Street around 6:30 a.m., according to Lycoming County Coroner Chuck Kiessling, Jr.

Units were dispatched to the home Wednesday morning for reports of "several loud popping noises," followed by screaming, according to a police news release.

Officers arrived on the scene and located Cohick inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

EMS arrived on the scene and later pronounced the victim dead.

The child is now in the custody of family members.

According to the Lycoming County Coroner's Office, an autopsy is being conducted Thursday. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident police ask that you contact Agt. Ben Hitesman at 570-327-7560 ext. 7595 / email: bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.