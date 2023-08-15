Hughesville, — Police were called when witnesses spotted a two-year-old in the lap of a man doing donuts in his vehicle.

Peter Skiro, 39, of Picture Rocks was drunk and driving with a suspended license when officers received the call on Aug. 7, according to the complaint. Skiro allegedly jumped a curb with his vehicle while driving around a parking lot at 277 S. Main Street in Picture Rocks.

The child was holding the vehicle’s steering wheel while sitting in Skiro’s lap when investigators approached, Hughesville Officer Xavier Becker said. The truck was allegedly spinning its front tires moments before Becker turned on his lights to stop it.

Skiro had glassy, bloodshot eyes and breath that reeked of alcohol, according to the affidavit. His two-year-old daughter was freely climbing around the front seat of the vehicle while officers spoke with him, police said.

Officers discovered there was a warrant out for Skiro's arrest from Northumberland when they did a criminal check. They also learned Skiro’s Pennsylvania driver’s license was suspended for a DUI.

When speaking with Becker, Skiro was allegedly having a difficult time standing upright.

Becker requested a search warrant from the DA's office when Skiro refused a blood draw at the hospital. Judge Christian Frey approved the search warrant.

Skiro was charged with third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children, DUI, driving with a suspended license, and careless driving. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary arraignment.

A formal arraignment with Judge Ryan Tira is scheduled for Aug. 28, according to court records.

Docket sheet

