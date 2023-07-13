Hughesville, Pa. — Police discovered a woman who appeared intoxicated in a running car, with a toddler and no child safety seat in the car.

Tiffany Lynn Manger, 38, insisted she had done nothing wrong when police officers found her inside the running vehicle on July 2 near the 10 block of N. Main Street in Hughesville, police said. The Maryland resident rambled and showed signed of intoxication, they added.

She allegedly admitted to police that she had taken Valium earlier in the night.

Manger claimed she was traveling from Scranton to Maryland, according to the complaint. She stopped for a drink at a gas station and was planning to take the child to a park, she told police.

Her old car seat had broken, she also told police, and she didn't have another one.

“She had erratic behavior, consisting of involuntary body movements, non-cohesive sentences, slurring of speech, sweating profusely, lack of balance, and unable to understand directives,” Officer Dave Williams said.

Police read Manger her Miranda Rights following directions from a drug recognition expert, investigators reported. She refused chemical testing, they continued.

Officers remained at the scene with Manger’s two-year-old child, her vehicle, and employees with Lycoming County Children and Youth who took custody.

Manger was charged with third-degree felony endangering the welfare of children. She was taken into custody and held on $25,000 monetary bail.

She is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon on July 14 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

