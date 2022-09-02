Sunbury, Pa. — Two women did not deny stealing items from Weis Market in Sunbury. Police said they only ever asked about charges.

Sandra Jean Masden, 37, and Kelly Hadima, 44, both of Sunbury allegedly passed 19 different items to each other in a checkout line as they attempted to leave without paying. A receipt for the items totaled $146.35, according to Weis Loss and Prevention.

An eight-year-old child with the pair was picked up by a relative shortly before they were taken into custody.

Masden admitted to Sunbury Police Officers she was on probation in Snyder County during an interview.

Masden was charged with receiving stolen property and retail theft on August 29. Both were graded as third-degree felonies. Masden posted $2,500 unsecured bail after the arraignment.

Hadima was charged with the same offenses, but they were graded as second-degree misdemeanors.

Both are scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings in mid-September.

