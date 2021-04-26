Wellsboro, Pa. – A two-vehicle crash Saturday in Tioga County claimed the life of an elderly Westfield man, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

Wilhelm A. Kalke, 86, died as a result of the accident that occurred at 12:24 p.m. at the intersection of Route 287 and Milk Plant Road in Middlebury Township.

Police said Kalke was traveling west on Milk Plant Road in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado when he attempted to turn left onto Route 287, failing to yield to oncoming traffic. Christopher B. Garvin, 47, of Troy, was traveling north on Route 287 in a GMC Sierra at the time.

Garvin’s vehicle struck Kalke’s pickup truck, causing it to roll over onto its side, according to state police.

Both Kalke and Garvin were transported by ambulance to UPMC Soldiers and Sailors Hospital. Kalke was pronounced dead at the hospital. Garvin sustained serious injuries, according to state police.