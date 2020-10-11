Reprinted with permission from First News Now Images Provided by L. Frost © October 10, 2020.





Middlebury Center, Pa. - A BOLO was issued for a stolen orange and black Chevrolet Silverado on Saturday morning, Oct. 10, 2020, around 10:51 a.m. The truck was stolen from a driveway of a local area resident who was at work when the theft happened, according to a family member.





FNN was told that a couple (man and woman) stole the truck and took off. Pennsylvania State Police were provided with information that led one patrol unit to the area where the truck was seen. The couple was trying evade capture, when the alleged criminals were injured in a crash.





The accident lead to the capture of the two injured individuals in the area of 130 Norris Brook Road in Middlebury Township around 11:20 a.m. State police were quick to arrive on scene and a request for emergency crews was made. FNN was told that the stolen truck struck a tree and both the male driver and the female passenger suffered injuries.

Middlebury fire and EMS units, as well as, additional state police units arrived on scene just before 11:30 a.m. Fire personnel quickly confirmed that there were two people injured and it was decided that a medical helicopter was needed for one of the victims due to their injuries.





A landing zone for LifeFlight 4 was set up in a field near the accident site. The helicopter landed in the field around 12:15 p.m. The patients were carefully removed from the stolen vehicle. One was transported to the helicopter and that patient was flown out by 12:30 p.m. to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA., for treatment of a head wound and leg injury.



The other patient was believed to have been transported to UPMC Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro, PA. However, FNN could not confirm that information.





FNN did speak with the state trooper who ran the paperwork on the stolen vehicle, and he could not provide FNN with any information on the accident, as he was still handling the investigation. He did state that a press release would be issued soon. Once the press release is provided FNN will update the article with that information.





Cooper's Towing Service was said to have been the company to transport the stolen vehicle to the Pennsylvania State Police Impound yard in Mansfield, PA.

All fire units were able to be cleared from the Norris Brook Road around 12:50 p.m.



