Williamsport, Pa. -- Police said when they recognized a "known weapons offender," in a vehicle that failed to signal on Monday, Aug. 30, they initiated a traffic stop.

Williamsport Bureau of Police officers said they witnessed an occupied black sedan commit a moving violation in the area of High and Oliver Streets in the city. The cruiser lights went on, but the suspect's vehicle failed to stop, wrote Trooper Clint Gardner. The vehicle traveled south while officers in pursuit said "the rear occupants were dipping in and out of view, and I became concerned they were concealing weapons and/or preparing to run," Gardner wrote.

The vehicle traveled to the area of Beeber St. and Terrace Pl., according the affidavit, where police said two occupants, including Tymir Omar Martin, 19, of Williamsport, and Tahjair Dorsey, 20, fled from the vehicle on foot.

Martin was recognized by officers as a known 400 gang member with prior weapons charges. When Gardner drew his weapon and ordered Martin to stop, Martin "threw his hands up, but proceeded to flee on foot," Gardner wrote.

Martin fled approximately three blocks on foot, before being apprehended near the intersection of Oliver St. and Andrews Pl.

Once handcuffed, Detective Dent retrieved a loaded 9 mm Stoeger STR 9C handgun. According to the affidavit, Martin does not have a concealed carry permit and is under the age of 21.

Dorsey, also identified in the police affidavit as a known 400 gang member, was apprehended by Detective Irvin after a taser deployment, and was found to have a Smith and Wesson SD9 (9 mm) handgun, according to the affidavit.

Dorsey is prohibited from possessing a firearm and does not possess a concealed carry permit, according to court records.

Martin was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, escape, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned before before MDJ Christian Frey and placed in Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000.00 bail.

According to Lycoming County Crimewatch, Tahjair Dorsey, 20, will be charged with persons not to posess, use, manufacture, control, sell, or transfer firearms; firearms not to be carried without a license; escape; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct.

Dorsey was placed in Lycoming County Prison on a detainer through the Office of Probation. Dorsey will be arraigned on the above charges at a later date.