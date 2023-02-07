Two sisters from Tioga County launch Skyr yogurt brand spreading nationwide

Westfield, Pa. — Two sisters born and raised on a Tioga County dairy farm are making a mark nationwide with their new yogurt brand Painterland Sisters, a Pennsylvania-made Skyr yogurt.

Skyr is an Icelandic-style strained yogurt with a thick, creamy texture and mildly sour flavor from probiotic cultures. The product and the idea for Painterland Sisters Skyr begins with the two sisters' family dairy farm.

Stephanie Painter, 28, and Hayley, 26, are fourth-generation dairy farmers who consider farming an essential part of their identity: it motivates them as a career and a lifestyle.

“We grew up knowing that you can make something for yourself if you put in the work. And we had the passion for agriculture and the passion for family farming, so we always knew we were going be doing something like this,” Stephanie said.

The sisters describe a purpose that begins on the farm, but reaches beyond the farm. They strive to educate and influence others through their yogurt product.

“Ever since we were little girls we always dreamt of, you know, basically bringing light to our family farm because we knew it was such a special place. It’s just this intrinsic feeling that we knew, like we were lucky to be growing up here and we wanted to showcase it and utilize that,” Stephanie said.

Backed by Stephanie's degree in business and Hayley's degree in animal science, the entrepreneurial pair also saw a market opportunity: they could change perceptions of farming and improve farming methods at the same time.

“As we got out into the world, we realized that people are completely disconnected with their food source — and that is the farmer,” Stephanie said.

One way the sisters are forging lost connections between consumers and the land is through regenerative agriculture. The sisters embrace regenerative farming, describing it as "the cows, the land, and the community working together synergistically." If they improve the land, they improve the cattle, and they improve their product.

Education on agriculture is a "top priority" for the Painter sisters, who use marketing and other communication tools to educate. The brand's blog explains many of their regenerative practices, such as feeding cows a grass-based, balanced diet that incorporates some grains for "optimal nutrition."

As millennial women in a male-dominated and older industry, they take a lighter, more youthful spin in their marketing.

The first step, according to the sisters, is making farming and agriculture relatable and fun.

“We wanted to capture the essence of growing up on the farm in our labels,” Stephanie said.

The fun labels are also educational, providing a QR code link to their website and a QR code to a fun and games page for educating children.

“If we educate our children, then of course, we're educating for generations to come,” Stephanie stressed.

To select a product within the dairy industry, the sisters did their research. In 2018, they started scanning the market for possible products. In 2019, they began developing a business plan.

Years of planning later, the product launched in small-scale Pennsylvania stores last March. Now Painterland Sisters yogurt can be found in about 1200 stores nationwide, including big chains like Whole Foods and Sprouts.

The milk for the yogurt is sourced from the Painter family farm, produced into Icelandic-style Skyr in partnership with another area farmer, and then distributed out of Lancaster County.

To create a niche product that would make an impact, the sisters considered a number of factors: nutrient density, health impact, transparency, and accessibility.

“Right now, consumers want transparency, they want to know who their farmer is,” Hayley said. “They don't just want like a typical brand that's been on the market since the '90s. They want to feel like they're a part of the lifestyle.”

The high-protein, low-sugar yogurt contains 13 essential vitamins and minerals; four cups of milk per serving; 6% milk-fat to support absorption of vitamins and minerals and sustain energy; and added lactase to make the product suitable for lactose-intolerant consumers.

Painterland Sisters Skyr is not only full of nutrients, but packed with high quality probiotics, they noted. With “the right amount and the right types of probiotics,” the product has even been prescribed by medical physicians, Hayley said.

The entrepreneurial sisters took a chance, but a calculated one — and it’s been paying off. Within a year of launching their business, the brand will have reached over $1 million in yogurt sales, Stephanie said.

The Painter sisters hope to continue farming their family's land for generations to come.

