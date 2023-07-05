Two separate incidents involving police shootings resulted in deaths in western Pennsylvania this past weekend.

In one incident, state troopers pursued a driver who refused to stop in Indiana County, according to Fox 29.

The chase spanned several miles through Center Township and Homer City, but attempts to safely halt the vehicle using spike strips were unsuccessful. At some point during the encounter, one or more troopers shot the driver, but specific details about the shooting have not been disclosed.

The second incident took place in Westmoreland County after the Ligonier Valley police responded to a domestic disturbance report at a residence in Ligonier Township, Fox 29 reported.

According to the county district attorney's office, officers encountered a man armed with a machete who aggressively approached them from the front door of the house.

The man, identified as Robbie Thomas Saunders, 59, was shot once and later pronounced dead at a hospital in Johnstown.

County detectives are conducting an investigation into the incident, and the district attorney will review the evidence to determine whether the use of deadly force by the police was justified.

