White Deer, Pa. – A woman from Tamaqua sustained serious injuries after losing control of her vehicle Friday and crashing on Interstate 80 in Union County.

Cheryl C. Kistler, 49, was taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Police said she was driving a 2015 Subaru Forester on I-80 East shortly after 6 p.m. when she lost control near mile marker 204.9 in White Deer Township. Kistler’s vehicle then struck a tree before coming to rest facing east, police said.

Her passenger, Charles R. Kistler, 52, reportedly was not injured and refused transport to the hospital. Both occupants were wearing seat belts, police said.

White Deer Township EMS, Warrior Run EMS, White Deer Fire Department and Freedom Towing assisted on the scene.

In Snyder County, a one-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital on Friday. Gordon Murray, 52, of Sunbury was taken via Lifeflight to Geisinger after his 2004 Jeep Cherokee went off the east side of West Market Street west of Hetrick Road at 8:23 a.m. in Beaver Township.

The vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled over, ejecting Murray and trapping passenger Sara Spigelmeyer, 33, of Selinsgrove inside. Spigelmeyer was transported to Geisinger via Reliance Hose Co. #1 ambulance.

Police report that controlled substances as well as paraphernalia were found inside that vehicle.