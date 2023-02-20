Lewisburg, Pa. — Two people were rescued from a third-floor window after a fire broke out early Sunday morning at Twin Oaks Apartments in Lewisburg.

The fire broke out shortly before 1:30 a.m. Feb. 19, according to the Union County FireWire page on Facebook.

William Cameron Engine Company of Lewisburg, as well as units from New Columbia, Winfield, and Mifflinburg responded to the scene of the two-alarm fire. Companies reported heavy smoke on the third floor and zero visibility.

The two people who were rescued were taken to a local hospital. No word yet on the cause of the fire.

Buffalo Valley Police Department also responded to the scene.

