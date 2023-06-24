Williamsport, Pa. — Police are asking the public for help to locate two people accused of operating a theft ring.

Roxana Tudor and Christian Ion allegedly operated with a group focused on stealing beauty products from local stores, according to a release from Lycoming Regional Police.

Authorities said the group has stolen thousands worth of the items from stores that included CVS Pharmacy locations in Old Lycoming and Jersey Shore.

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Tudor and Ion should contact the Lycoming Regional Police Department at 570-323-4987 or by email at police@lrpd.org.

