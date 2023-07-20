Trout Run, Pa. — Police took two people into custody after police reported visible bruising on one, and lacerations on the other individual.

Trooper Nickolaus Marple of PSP Montoursville placed David Christie Duncan, 58, of Trout Run under arrest on July 10 at approximately 10:30 p.m. after responding to a domestic call, according to the complaint. A second person, Ashley Kuntz, 53, of Trout Run was also arrested, investigators said.

Bruising was visible on one individual's eye as police attempted to speak with them, Marple said. The other individual had scratches, bleeding, and lacerations according to the police report.

It was determined at the scene that Duncan and Kuntz allegedly had struck and scratched one another, police said.

Duncan was charged with simple assault and harassment, according to court records. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $10,000 monetary bail. Kuntz was given the same charges, but was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Both are scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on July 24 for preliminary hearings.

