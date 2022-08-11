Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office said a Williamsport man provided heroin, a ride, and clothes to a person who escaped from a pre-release center in June.

Related reading: Wanted fugitive discovered hiding underneath bed with two knives

Detective Arnold Duck said Mark Donnell Tanner, 46, of Williamsport assisted Todd Hill when he escaped from Lycoming County Pre-Release near the 500 block of County Farm Road on June 17. Tanner arranged a ride for Hill along with bringing clothes and heroin, Duck said.

Hill was later discovered inside a home in Jersey Shore. After a brief standoff with police, Hill was taken back into custody.

Tanner allegedly aided in the June 17 escape when he arranged to have Hill picked up in a parking lot. Tanner told authorities he had a difficult time locating Hill.

Surveillance video was viewed of the parking lot that showed Tanner and June Gasper driving around the area. Gasper, Tanner’s neighbor, drove the vehicle, Duck said.

Tanner eventually spotted Hill and directed Gasper to the parking lot to drive him away from the facility. Tanner allegedly exchanged shirts with Hill and provided him with heroin and $10.

After being taken into custody, Hill admitted to investigators Tanner gave him heroin that he hid in a bush. Duck said 16 packets of heroin were later located near Meade Street, where Hill said he put the narcotics.

Tanner, who denied giving Hill the substance, was charged with conspiracy–escape and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Both are felonies.

Tanner was also charged with two second-degree misdemeanors that included hinger apprehension and conceal and destroy evidence. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $40,000 monetary bail.

Gasper was held on $10,000 monetary bail after being charged with felony conspiracy-escape and second-degree misdemeanor hinder apprehension.

Tanner will next appear in count on Aug. 29 for a formal arraignment with Judge Ryan Tira.

Mark Donnell Tanner docket sheet

Gasper docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.