Winfield, Pa. – Distracted driving was the cause of an accident Sunday afternoon involving two motorcyclists in Union County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, John D. Witkoskie, 34, of Trevorton, was traveling north on Route 15 near the intersection of Route 304 in Union Township when he got distracted by looking at a cell phone that was mounted to the handlebars of his Harley Davidson Street Glide.

As a result, Witkoskie’s motorcycle struck a concrete traffic barrier shortly after 1 p.m. Witkoskie was ejected from the motorcycle, which then began to slide on its right side and hit a traffic sign, according to state police.

Another motorcyclist traveling north on a Harley Davidson, Alex P. Troxell, 25, of Northumberland, swerved to avoid colliding with Witkoskie’s motorcycle.

However, Troxell’s motorcycle skidded out of control and started sliding on its right side. Troxell was then ejected from the motorcycle, according to state police.

Both motorcyclists were transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of injuries. Troxell sustained suspected serious injuries, according to state police. Witkoskie sustained suspected minor injuries.

Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, police said.

Police said Witkoskie was cited with failure to maintain a single lane of travel and expired inspection.