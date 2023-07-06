Williamsport, Pa. — Two more people pleaded guilty in the case of Nicole and Jasmine Snyder, the children who were starved to death in 2016 and 2017. Their remains were not found until November of 2021.

Ronald Butler and Michele Butler entered guilty pleas Thursday afternoon in Lycoming County Court.

Ronald Butler, 53, was charged with endangering the welfare of children and obstruction in February of last year. Thursday, he pled no contest to two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children. Both charges carry a sentence of incarceration of six to 12 months with nine years of probation.

Ronald Butler was credited for time served from Feb. 28 to Sept. 27 of 2022 and will not serve any more time in jail. He will not be eligible for early release on probation, according to Judge Nancy Butts.

Michele Butler, 48, was originally charged with murder of the third-degree, endangering the welfare of children, obstruction, abuse of a corpse, conceal the death of a child, and tampering with evidence. She pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and two counts of abuse of a corpse.

Michele Butler was sentenced to 15 years probation and time served as part of a plea deal with the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office. Michele Butler had previously been incarcerated from Nov. 9 of 2021 to Jan. 24 of this year.

Michele Butler's cooperation early on in the investigation helped lead to the discovery of the two bodies buried next to the home. She also helped flip Marie Snyder and get Echo Butler, her daughter, to agree with a plea deal, according to District Attorney Ryan Gardner.

"I'm sorry to the family," Michele Butler said. "I'm sorry to my family."

Ronald Butler did not offer any apology.

The Butlers, both of Williamsport, are parents of Echo Butler, who was in a relationship with Marie Snyder, the girls' mother, when the abuse began. Both women have pleaded guilty to homicide and related charges and will spend their lives in prison.

Ron and Michele Butler admitted to knowing about abuse that caused the deaths of Nicole and Jasmine. Michele has confessed to being present when both girls were buried on the property at 653 Livermore Road in Lycoming County.

Ronald Butler was originally incarcerated on $200,000 monetary bail, according to court records. That was eventually dropped to $50,000 unsecure which Butler posted and was released in September of last year.

Ronald Butler was present in the courtroom on January 20 when Echo Butler confessed to starving both children for more than a year until their deaths. She pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to commit first degree murder.

Echo Butler will serve two consecutive life sentences, without the possibility of parole, prosecutors say.

Marie Snyder was given consecutive life sentences for two counts of first-degree murder. For a theft and fraud charge, Snyder received nine to 18 months for each charge, to run concurrent to her two life sentences.

A lengthy confession by Marie Snyder and Michele Butler implicated Ronald, who also lived in the home on Livermore Road and witnessed the abuse, according to a police affidavit.

Michele Butler was interviewed by police on November 4 in 2021 in connection to the case involving two missing juvenile girls. According to Officer Ryan Mausteller, Butler told authorities the two young girls had died and were buried in the backyard of the property.

“Michelle Butler was interviewed regarding the circumstances of Nicole and Jasmine Snyder,” Mausteller wrote. “Michelle admitted to police that both Nicole and Jasmine Snyder had died, and they were buried in the backyard.”

An investigation launched by Lycoming County Children & Youth raised questions about the two girl’s whereabouts which ultimately led to the discovery of the remains.

