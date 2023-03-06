Perry Township, Pa. — Police say two boys, ages 17 and 14 of Middleburg, were killed Monday morning in a crash on Route 104 in Perry Township.

The crashed occurred just before 7 a.m. March 6 near the intersection with Kelsey Lane. The 17-year-old boy was driving a 2008 Honda Civic heading south when he lost control of the car while descending a hill, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The car then crossed the double yellow line and went into the path of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado truck heading north.

The truck collided with the car, causing extensive damage to the passenger side of the Honda. Police say the 14-year-old boy was a front seat passenger in the car.

The boys, were who not named in the police report, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not name the driver of the truck.

Route 104 was closed for several hours as responders worked to clear the scene. PennDOT, Freemont Fire and Rescue, Reliance Hose Rescue Company and ambulance, Freeburg fire police and Kratzerville fire police assisted at the scene.

