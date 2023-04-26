Williamsport, Pa. — A 14-year-old witness testified on Wednesday to dragging 18-year-old Semaj Mozee into a bathroom after seeing one of his alleged friends shoot him.

All charges against Seneca Mitchell and Rocellus Carter, both of Williamsport, were bound over for trial during a preliminary hearing at the Lycoming Courthouse Wednesday afternoon. Both men will face a slew of charges at trial that include first-degree felony conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Testifying from a location outside the courtroom, the juvenile said she knew and recognized both men who allegedly spent time at a home she was in in the months leading up to the shooting.

“Are you certain about the identification of Ziggy (Carter) and Seneca (Mitchell),” Prosecutor Matt Welickovitch asked. The witness looked right at him and simply replied “yes” to the question.

Agent Aaron Levan testified he found two shell casings the night of shooting that were fired from a .380. The bullet removed from the victim was the same caliber, according to Levan. He also testified to speaking with a witness who allegedly spoke with the victim the night of the shooting.

On Oct. 5, 2020, the juvenile answered the door at a home on the 600 block of Campbell Street just after midnight. Semaj Mozee, 18, was just behind her. He pushed her out of the way, and then slammed the door shut, but was struck by gunfire.

Mitchell, who authorities said has ties to the 400 gang in Williamsport, was identified by tattoos, skin color, eyes, and mannerisms, according to investigators. He has cursive writing next to his eyes and a large tattoo on his neck. All were identifying features named by the juvenile witness.

The juvenile, who was standing near the door moments before the shooting, described Mitchell to authorities. She testified to seeing Mitchell and Carter through a two-inch gap when the front door was opened.

“[Witnesses] recognized Mitchell by his eyes and tattoos,” investigators wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Mitchell was allegedly standing in front of the door with a gun in his right hand, according to the affidavit. Mozee, the witness’s brother, pushed the juvenile out of the way, slamming the door before Mitchell allegedly fired two shots which penetrated the door.

“[Juvenile] stated that she heard gunshots from the stairway and observed Mozee fall,” investigators wrote in the affidavit. The witness described that moment to a quiet courtroom Wednesday.

Welickovitch described her testimony as “unwavering” during his closing. Moments later Judge Aaron Biichle ruled the commonwealth had met its burden and all charges were bound over for trial.

Mitchell will also face charged of aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury, attempts to cause bodily injury with deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, burglary, criminal attempt at aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon, according to court records.

Carter is facing charges of second-degree murder, burglary, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Both were denied bail during preliminary arraignments.

