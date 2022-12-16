Sayre, Pa. — A property manager identified two men sitting in a hotel’s business area as the same ones who stole a television a few weeks prior.
David Ronald Kithcart and a unidentified male with him told officers they were waiting for a friend at the Best Western in Sayre. Neither man could identify the friend.
Officers took both the 30-year-old Kithcart and the unidentified male into custody.
Surveillance video showed the two men leaving with a 37” television on Nov. 23 from room 232. Both men left through a stairwell at the hotel along with the television.
Kitchcart, of Waverly, NY, was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking. Bail was set at $15,000 monetary by Judge Larry Hurley, who also scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 20.
No charges were listed for the second suspect.