Sayre, Pa. — A property manager identified two men sitting in a hotel’s business area as the same ones who stole a television a few weeks prior. 

David Ronald Kithcart and a unidentified male with him told officers they were waiting for a friend at the Best Western in Sayre. Neither man could identify the friend. 

Officers took both the 30-year-old Kithcart and the unidentified male into custody. 

Surveillance video showed the two men leaving with a 37” television on Nov. 23 from room 232. Both men left through a stairwell at the hotel along with the television. 

Kitchcart, of Waverly, NY, was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking. Bail was set at $15,000 monetary by Judge Larry Hurley, who also scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 20. 

No charges were listed for the second suspect. 

