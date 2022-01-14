South Williamsport, Pa. — Corporal William MacInnis said he observed dark window tint on a purple Dodge Charger as it traveled along US 15 in South Williamsport.

MacInnis said he could smell “raw” marijuana as he approached the driver’s side of the vehicle. Police said during the Jan. 6 stop, the driver denied any knowledge of marijuana, but after being asked to step outside the vehicle, he allegedly handed over a glassine baggie of the substance.

Along with the marijuana, Dominique Greene, 30, of Ithaca, NY, had $3,250 in cash on him. A passenger, identified as Tyrone Green, 30, of Ithaca, NY, was also in possession of cash and marijuana, according to the report.

MacInnis said he radioed for a K9 unit which yielded positive results after a test was conducted. Police discovered 597 grams of marijuana and more cash after a search of the vehicle.

Both men were arraigned that night at 10 p.m. and are being held on $100,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison on similar drug charges.

Greene was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance along with misdemeanors that included intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Green was charged with the same offenses that included conspiracy.

Both men will meet with Judge Gary Whiteman on Jan. 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Dominique Greene docket sheet

Tyrone Green docket sheet