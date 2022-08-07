Berwick, Pa. — Two Berwick men are accused of breaking into a laundromat and using power tools to cut open a gambling machine and steal cash.

Kody James Cragle, 31, and Kevin Blunck, 43, had been casing the Market Street Plaza Laundromat on E. Ninth Street and knew when the doors would automatically lock for the night, police say.

On June 11, surveillance video allegedly captured the two men blocking the door in a way that would prevent it from locking before they left the business. The video then shows them returning a short time later with a backpack full of power tools, charges say.

The men reportedly removed a power saw from the backpack, cut the look off the amusement machine, and then use a key to open the money compartment.

Owner Jerry Patel had been suspicious of Blunck in the days prior because other patrons had seen him trying to use a key to open one of the machine's compartments, he told Berwick Officer Brandon Shultz. Blunck always carried a backpack into the laundromat when he played the gambling machine, but he told Patel it was because he worked construction, arrest papers say.

Police say the two men made away with $386 from the machines and caused $1,980 in damage.

Blunck and Cragle were each charged with burglary. Blunck was also charged with criminal trespass, theft, and criminal mischief. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will face those charges in county court. Cragle is still awaiting a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Cragle docket sheet

Blunck docket sheet

