Berwick, Pa. — Two men threatened a driver and his passengers, including a 12-year-old child, with a baseball bat and a gun, police say.

Michael Jose Sanchez Jr., 44, and Thomas Gary Lawson, 36, are now accused of making terroristic threats during the incident on Nov. 12 in Berwick.

The driver called police after the confrontation and told them he had been driving with a woman and her son in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street around 6 p.m. when he stopped at a stop sign in front of the two men’s house. It’s not clear what started the argument, but the man said both Sanchez and Lawson approached the car and reportedly began threatening the occupants.

Sanchez was holding a baseball bat and told the driver he was going to beat him with it, charges say. Lawson, who was holding a bag, allegedly threatened to pull out a pistol and shoot them.

The driver left and called police to report the threats.

When officers arrived at the home the two men share, Lawson admitted he did have a firearm in the house, according to Berwick Officer Victor Guevara. Both men began screaming about a past incident, even as police told them to calm down.

“Who the f*** are you to tell someone to calm down?” Lawson reportedly yelled, before trying to walk back into the house, he said.

Guevara pulled him back from the front door and put him in handcuffs, which angered Sanchez, court papers say.

“You put your hands on my boyfriend, I oughta bust you in your f*****g face,” he told police.

Guevara tried to take Sanchez into custody, but he pulled away and tried to fight police, records show. Officers were able to take him to the ground and into custody.

Sanchez was charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Lawson was charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. Preliminary hearings for both men are scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman’s office.

