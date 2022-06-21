Northumberland, Pa. — A man accused of jumping onto the back of another person and choking them was sitting on the steps to his home when police pulled up and told he would be charged.

Jorge Abram Carrillo, 26, of Northumberland was informed of the charges on the of the night of May 29 after police said they viewed the altercation near the 10 block of King Street on surveillance video.

Police said a second man viewed on the video, who was taken into custody on the night of the incident after allegedly running from officers, was charged with multiple felony counts. David Ricardo Garza, 34, of Northumberland was accused of striking a person in the face and assaulting multiple officers as they attempted to arrest him.

Authorities said they could see Carrillo jump onto the back of the accuser and put his arm around their throat as Garza punched them. Carrillo ran from police when they arrived at the scene and attempted to speak with him, investigators said.

Garza allegedly ran from police and spit at them as they attempted to take him into custody. Officers said they used a taser on Garza, who attempted to spit on them throughout the arrest, according to an affidavit.

Carrillo was placed under arrest a short time later when officers located him in front of his residence. Authorities said Carrillo was placed under arrest and informed charges would be mailed to him for the alleged assault.

Carrillo was charged with two misdemeanors that included first-degree simple assault and second-degree strangulation. No bail was listed for Carrillo, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Michael Toomey on July 19 for a preliminary hearing.

Garza, who will appear before Toomey on the 21, was charged with felony aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

