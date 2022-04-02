Sullivan County, Pa. — Two men in Sullivan County were charged with 277 felony counts each that ranged from theft to burglary after an investigation by State Police in LaPorte.

Joshua Vincent Yeick, 29, and Colton Blair Oppel, 30, both of Bloomsburg allegedly broke into 23 different cabins over the course two months in 2021. Both men were charged last month and held on $100,000 bail at the Columbia County Prison.

Authorities said they received a report on June 2, 2021 from a homeowner on Reese Road that a suspicious vehicle was parked on a private road. The homeowner chased the vehicle away, but was able to give a description of both men and the vehicle, police say.

Trooper Matthew Miller said they received several complaints about a vehicle matching the description in the area of multiple burglaries. An hour after the description was given, Miller said he picked up the vehicle as it traveled south on Whisky Run Road.

After a short chase both men “hastily” excited the vehicle and ran into an unoccupied residence at 14 Steward Road where troopers eventually took them into custody.

Troopers said a search of the area near the vehicle turned up a two-way radio, pack of cigarettes, cell phone, a prescription pill bottle with a different name, and a large white pill. According to the report, more evidence was located at the rear of the residence that included a second two-way radio, a “rock” of methamphetamine, a red bandana, a full face camouflage mask, and blue latex gloves. Miller said a handgun was also located inside the vehicle.

Yeick and Oppel were charged with 85 counts each of third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. The charges continued with 23 counts each of first-degree felony burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree criminal trespassing. They were also charged with 19 counts apiece of second-degree theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Both men were held on $100,000 bail at the Columbia County Prison after a preliminary arraignment with Judge Jennifer Vandine. Both men will appear on April 6 for a preliminary hearing.

