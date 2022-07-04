Williamsport, Pa. — Two men accused of driving around and shooting people with a BB gun were warned to stop, but refused, police say. Now the Williamsport Bureau of Police have arrested and charged both men.

Giovonni Davis, 23, and Brian Keith Duvall, 23, both of Williamsport, were warned on June 9 after several people reported being shot by a BB gun. Officers said Duvall was driving at the time and Davis was sitting in the passenger seat with an Orbeez BB gun and a box of Orbeez BBs.

Orbeez pellets are gel-based, unlike the typical metal-based BB, but there have been reports of severe eye injuries from the gel pellets, according to the National Institute of Health.

The most recent incident was reported on June 15 when a witness said they were shot in the neck while standing in front of a building near the 600 block of Elmira Street. Surveillance video of the incident was provided to officers on June 15.

Police said they could see both Davis and Duvall inside the vehicle as it drove past the building several times. At one point Davis leaned outside of the vehicle and shot a bicyclist in the neck with the BB gun, police said.

Both men were charged with the same offenses, including first-degree misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, propulsion of missiles on roadways, disorderly conduct, and harassment. No bail was listed for either Duvall or Davis. Both are scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Aug. 18.

Giovonni Davis docket sheet

Brian Keith Duvall docket sheet

