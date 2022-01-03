Williamsport, Pa. — Two men were charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after they sold crack to a confidential informant in Williamsport, according to authorities.

Detectives said Shalamar Kenyatta Brown, 55, of Williamsport was charged after he facilitated a deal for $80 worth of narcotics.

Brown was allegedly helped by a man known to police, who witnesses say they saw leave on a bike and return to aid Brown in the completion of the transaction.

The deal with Brown was setup through an informant, who contacted Brown and met him and the other man at an apartment near the 500 block of Memorial Avenue. The informant completed the transaction and returned to detectives with the contraband.

Brown is being held on $75,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison. He will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 6.

