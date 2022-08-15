Northumberland, Pa. — Two men accused of robbing another man of more than $500 ended up bloodied and bruised after the alleged victim returned and beat them up, police say.

Aaron Saxon, who officers said received the worst of the beatings, was charged with several felonies and misdemeanors after surveillance video showed him taking money out of a man’s pocket. Officers said Saxon’s face was covered in blood when they initially spoke at the end of the July.

The 36-year-old Saxon was reportedly in lying in the middle of the street with Larnard Arthur Smith, 36, of Sunbury after an alleged assault. Smith, who could also be seen in the surveillance video as the robbery took place, was charged with felony robbery, Officer Keaton Zarr said.

Northumberland Police initially spoke with Smith, Saxon, and Jessica Bannon-Davis at the scene. Bannon-Davis is Smith's sister and Saxon's girlfriend, according to the affidavit.

All three reported an assault by a black male, who fled the scene toward Sunbury. The group reassured Zarr they did not take any money from the person prior to the assault.

A phone found at the scene was located and turned over to police by Bannon-Davis, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 4. Zarr said he spoke with a man on July 26, who said the phone belonged to him.

The man told police he was robbed at the Washington Tavern on July 24 by Saxon and Smith, Zarr said. Police told the accuser he didn't have to answer any questions and could leave the station at any time.

“(Accuser) replied, ‘I’m not gonna (SIC) do that to you guys, because honestly, people need to know these type of guys are out here doing this stuff,’” Zarr wrote.

The man said he was smoking marijuana with Smith when Saxon pulled up in a vehicle with Bannon-Davis. Saxon allegedly reached into the man’s pocket and removed $524 before making a threat toward him.

“Aaron Saxon then told (accuser) ‘Come get it b**** and I’ll blast you,’” Zarr wrote.

The man went back into the bar, telling officers he was concerned about being shot. After reconsideration, the accuser went back outside to “put them down,” according to the affidavit.

Surveillance video viewed by police on Aug. 2 show Saxon take something from the accuser, Zarr said. Later in the video, the man can be seen beating up both Smith and Saxon.

Saxon was charged with first and third-degree felony robbery along with first-degree misdemeanor theft and receiving stolen property. He was incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail on $10,000 after an arraignment with Judge Michael Toomey.

Smith was charged with third-degree robbery and misdemeanor receiving stolen property along with two summary charges. He was incarcerated on $50,000 monetary bail at the Northumberland County Jail.

Aaron Saxon docket sheet

Larnard Smith docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.