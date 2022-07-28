South Williamsport, Pa. — PSP Montoursville troopers said two individuals consented to a search of their vehicle after it was stopped. The vehicle was heading northbound on Route 15 in South Williamsport.

The July 18 traffic stop yielded six plastic bags of marijuana, a jar with 40 grams of the substance, three THC pens, a gram of THC oil, and $1,117 in cash, Trooper Howard Young said.

Peter McGill, 19, and Adetomi Akanji Adeleke, 20, both of State Island, NY, gave permission for both the vehicle and their luggage to be searched prior to the discovery, according to an affidavit.

Howard said the vehicle being operated by McGill had extremely dark window tint. Adeleke was located in the front passenger seat at the time of the stop.

“Numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed,” Young wrote.

Adeleke and McGill were charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. McGill was also given a summary offense for improper sun screening.

Both were released on $20,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary arraignment with Judge Gary Whiteman. The pair is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 1 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

McGill docket sheet

Adeleke docket sheet

