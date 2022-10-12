Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County men are in custody following an interrupted drug deal. As the suspects tried to flee, one allegedly ruptured a gas line and caused he evacuation of a home in Williamsport.

Skyler Andrews, 31, of Williamsport allegedly struck the line as he attempted to back away from detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit on Oct. 6, police said. Andrews had allegedly just sold $100 of crack to an undercover detective and was attempting to flee the area, according to an affidavit.

“Andrews immediately threw the vehicle into reverse and attempted to back out of the alley onto Park Avenue striking the residence,” Detective Sarah Edkin wrote.

A family was evacuated when gas as spotted leaking from the pipe, police said. The Williamsport Fire Department responded to help with the hazardous material.

Andrews’ vehicle struck an unmarked police cruiser and became disabled in the unnamed alley as he attempted to back away from the home, detectives said. Andrews then jumped out of the vehicle and ran from authorities.

Detectives said Andrews threw several items from his pocket during the foot chase. He was caught and taken down by detectives as he ran east on Park Avenue, according to the affidavit.

Crack, marked money, and Andrews' ID were located along his attempted getaway path, detectives said. Andrews was uncooperative with detectives as they attempted to handcuff him.

Sabeeh Daquan Goldwire was taken in custody as they attempted to stop Andrew’s vehicle. Goldwire exited the front passenger’s seat and was taken into custody moments before Andrews attempted to flee, detectives said.

Police discovered 22 grams of methamphetamine inside Goldwire’s underwear after he was transported to the Williamsport Police Station, according to the affidavit. The methamphetamine was divided into 13 separate baggies.

Andrews was charged with felony possession with intent, causing catastrophe, criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and fleeing. Andrews is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $95,000 monetary bail.

Goldwire is incarcerated on $75,000 monetary bail and charged with possession with intent.

Both men are scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Oct. 13 for a preliminary hearing.

Skyler Page Andrews docket sheet

Sabeeh Daquan Goldwire docket sheet

