Williamsport, Pa. -- Two members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police received promotions on Monday.

Corporal Richard Hoffman was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. He will become the Assistant Watch Commander for the Night Watch, which is the 4 - 12 p.m. shift. Sgt. Hoffman is a six-year veteran of the Bureau and has served as Corporal for the past three years.

Hoffman is a graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Police Officer Justin Geesey was promoted to the rank of Corporal. He will become the Field Supervisor for the Morning Watch, which is the 12- 8 a.m. shift. Cpl. Geesey is a five-year veteran of the Bureau and served as a Police Officer on patrol, primarily for the Morning Watch.

Cpl. Geesey attended college at both Shippensburg University and Harrisburg Area Community College.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police offers their congratulations to Cpl. Geesey and Sgt. Hoffman for their latest achievement.