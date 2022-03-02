Lycoming County, Pa. -- Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department has been undergoing regionalization since 2019, bringing police services in six municipalities together to serve 8,500 residents.

The Borough of Jersey Shore and Porter Township established the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department almost a decade ago with several other municipalities contracting for their police service. Likewise, Old Lycoming Township Police began contracting their police service to Hepburn and Lycoming Townships almost 20 years ago.

"As the exploration of regionalization continues, Old Lycoming Township is taking a keen interest in the idea of sharing a police chief with the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department," said TVRPD Police Chief Nathan DeReemer in a news release on Wednesday.

On January 20, Old Lycoming Twp. Police Department's Christopher Kriner announced he would return to criminal investigation at his previous rank of detective sergeant. Kriner had served as chief just 10 months. He has continued to serve as the interim chief and will hand those duties over per an Old Lycoming Township memorandum of understanding with TVRPD to DeRemer, who will begin to oversee both departments, according to the release.

Chief DeRemer has led the TVRDP regionalization effort, and although serving on an “interim basis” he will "immediately begin taking action to make the necessary changes needed in an attempt to further the success of the regionalization of Old Lycoming Twp Police Department," DeRemer said.

"A sharing agreement would not result in a reduction in officer staffing in either department," said DeRemer. "It is unknown if the police department budgets would decrease if it shared services but it would definitely lead to greater efficiency and better service."

Under the current agreement each department would maintain separate budgets but explicitly share a police chief.

TVRPD currently provides law enforcement coverage in Jersey Shore Borough, Porter Twp., Cummings Twp., Nippenose Twp., McHenry Twp., and Piatt Twp.

In mid-February, local and county leaders met with Executive Director of USDA-Rural Development for Pa., Bob Morgan in Jersey Shore to discuss funding for a Regional Public Safety Building. That facility would further consolidate and regionalize police, EMS, fire, and other government offices.

Morgan praised those consolidation efforts for their unique coordination and cooperation between law enforcement, borough management, emergency servces, and the Lycoming County Comissioners to achieve the large-scale project.