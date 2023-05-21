Lock Haven, Pa. — Four members of the Lock Haven men’s outdoor track and field team have earned 2023 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Atlantic Region honors.

Leading the way was rookie sensation Justice Shoats (Wilkes Barre, Pa./Holy Redeemer) who earned All-Region status in a pair of events (long jump and high jump). Fellow freshman Morgan Gavitt (Hughesville, Pa./Hughesville) ran to All-Region status at 800 meters.

Juniors Ryan Miller (Bradford, Pa./Bradford) and Matthew Muthler (Pottstown, Pa./Owen J. Roberts) earned All-Atlantic Region honors in the 400-meter dash and decathlon, respectively.

The top-five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-three ranked relay team.

Shoats’ school-record long jump mark of 24-05.5 feet was the third-best mark in the region. He also ranked fifth in the region in the high jump with a mark of 6-07.75 feet. Shoats won the long jump at the recent Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships.

Gavitt’s season-best 800 meter time of 1:51.85 was one of the five fastest (No. 5) in the region this season. He ran that mark in the PSAC prelims and it’s the second-fastest time in Lock Haven history.

Miller ranked fifth in the region at 400 meters with a time of 48.06. He was second at the PSAC Championships.

Muthler ranked No. 3 in the Atlantic Region in the decathlon. He turned in a sensational effort at the PSAC Championships, finishing second overall in the event with 3,325 points, the fifth-best mark in Lock Haven history.

