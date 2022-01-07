Williamsport, Pa. — A cleaning woman said it was several hours past checkout when she discovered an unconscious man inside a room with a screaming infant.

Emergency Services located the male, an adult female, a juvenile, and infant inside the room located near the 1900 block of E. Third Street in Loyalsock.

Drew Alexander Barasky, 28, of Irving, TX and Audrey Anna Hines, 24, of Williamsport were charged with felonies after authorities were able to wake them after multiple attempts. Officers conducted a protective sweep of the room and located several items of drug paraphernalia and cash.

Barasky told officers everything belonged to him. Officers discovered $1,660 in cash, a sliver digital scale, THC wax, a container with drugs and paraphernalia, a blue credit card, plastic pieces with residue, and four sandwich bags that contained heroin/fentanyl.

Authorities said one of the four bags was open.

Barasky was charged with first degree endangering the welfare of children and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Both of those charges are felonies.

Court records show Barasky was also charged with several misdemeanors that included first-degree corruption of minors, second-degree recklessly endangering another person, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Baraksy was released on $75,000 unsecured bail on Dec. 29 after being taken into custody.

Hines was charged with first-degree felony endangering the welfare of children and first-degree misdemeanor corruption of minors. She was released on Dec. 29 after posting $50,000 unsecured bail.

Barasky and Hines have preliminary hearings scheduled with Judge Gary Whiteman on Jan. 10.

Drew Alexander Barasky docket sheet

Audrey Anna Hines docket sheet