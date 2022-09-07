Williamsport, Pa. — An undercover police officer allegedly bought $700 worth of crack from two Williamsport men who are now facing drug-dealing charges.

The undercover officer first went to the Sheetz at Maynard Street on May 23, where he met Josh Serrano. The two then went to a home near the 700 block of Elmira Street to complete the deal.

At one point, detectives said the 33-year-old Serrano needed to pick up more crack, which was divided into multiple bags.

Once inside the home, Serrano exchanged eight separate baggies that contained approximately seven grams of crack for $700 in marked bills, police say. A second person, identified as Donuae Murray-Kellem, 36, allegedly helped set the transactions up through a cell phone call with the undercover officer.

Both individuals were charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Murray-Kellem was held on $25,000 bail after being charged during an Aug. 24 preliminary arraignment. Serrano was held on $75,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira for arraignment and ARD court on Sept. 12.

Donuae Murray-Kellum docket sheet

Josh Serrano docket sheet

