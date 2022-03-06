Shamokin Dam, Pa. – Two people remain in critical condition today following a crash Friday night in Shamokin Dam in which one vehicle ended up hitting a restaurant and the other flipped onto the roof of the building.

Theresa Risso, 42, of Selinsgrove, and James Haught, 46, of Shamokin Dam, remain in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, according to a nursing supervisor. Risso’s 1-year-old daughter was treated for injuries at Geisinger as well.

The crash occurred around 5:47 p.m. Friday, March 4. According to a release from Chief Timothy Bremigen of Shamokin Dam Police, Risso was reported to be driving recklessly heading south on Route 11 in the borough when her sedan became airborne after hitting a concrete barrier and a parked van. Risso’s vehicle landed on the roof of the Golden Chopsticks Chinese restaurant.

The van that Risso hit in the parking lot of the restaurant was pushed into the building, causing injuries to the occupants, Christine Haught, 51, and James Haught, both of Shamokin Dam. An employee inside the restaurant, Ming Zheng, 53, of Shamokin Dam, also was injured, according to the release. Zheng was treated at Geisinger and released. Christine Haught also was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

When police arrived at the scene, Ptlm. Eric Hassenplug observed a vehicle that was reported to have been struck by Risso’s vehicle. The officers then observed smoke and flames coming from the area of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant. The officer went to the area of the restaurant and was met by an off-duty state trooper in uniform and a second trooper on duty from PSP Selinsgrove. The officers then rendered aid to the Haughts in the van and restaurant employees before their attention was directed to the roof, where Risso’s sedan was found.

Officer Hassenplug and the off-duty trooper went onto the roof and removed a 1-year-old child from Risso’s sedan, as the building below was beginning to catch fire, according to the release. The fire was extinguished and Risso was then removed from her vehicle and transported to Geisinger.

Through preliminary investigation, police discovered that Risso had traveled recklessly south into the borough and upon entering the area of Baldwin Blvd Risso’s vehicle struck the vehicle of Donna Rompallo, 66, of Kulpmont. Risso continued to travel south and struck two more vehicles in the area of 8th Avenue being operated by Jason Cole and Theodore Knode, 68, of Millerstown.

Risso’s vehicle continued to travel into the northbound lane near the Shamokin Dam Post Office, striking a utility pole, then a concrete barrier before hitting the Haughts’ van parked at the restaurant, Bremigen said in the release.

Route 11 northbound between 11th Avenue and 8th Avenue was closed for approximately six hours. Traffic was limited to one lane in the south bound lane for travel north and south.

Selinsgrove Police Department also assisted at the scene as well as area fire departments and ambulance services.

Multiple businesses in the area provided support to crews and police on the scene.

Police continue to investigate.



