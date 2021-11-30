Clinton Twp., Pa -- Just after 8 p.m., Danielle Hugar, 39, and a juevenile passenger both of Montgomery were traveling west on Rt. 405 when they came upon a dark object standing on the crest of the roadway near the area of Child's lane.

The object, "not readily visible" to the driver, according to Pennsylvania State Police, was a dark-colored horse standing in the westbound travel lane.

Hugar's 2005 Volkswagen Passat hit the horse, causing the animal to collapse rearward onto the hood, windshield, and roof, according to the report.

Hugar was able to stop the vehicle after continuing further west. Her passenger, a 13-year-old male, was extricated by mechanical means, according to police. Both were transported to Geisinger Medical Center with injuries.

Updates on their conditions were not available.

The horse did not survive the impact.

The owner of the horse, Jonathan Fisher of Montgomery, said they'd had the horse for 14 years and didn't know how he escaped the fencing. They were away from home at the time of the collision.

According to Fisher, the horse was a rescue from the racetrack. "His name was Speedy, because he liked to run," Fisher said.

Both Hugar and her passenger were reportedly wearing seatbelts. Clinton Twp. Volunteer Fire Company and UPMC Susquehanna EMS assisted at the scene.