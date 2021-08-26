According to multiple news sources, two explosions outside the Kabul airport has ended in multiple casualties.

The first explosion is reported being near the Baron Hotel. A Taliban official has been quoted that over a dozen people have been killed. They also stated several Taliban guards have been wounded as well.

The second explosion was from a suicide bombing near the Abby Gate of the Kabul airport. U.S. officials stated the explosion occurred in a drainage ditch near the airport road, while Russian officials are saying at least 2 people are dead with 15 wounded from the blast.

The two explosions come during a time where thousands wait at or near the Kabul airport to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover and the United States' departure. It is being estimated that 1,500 U.S. passport holders currently remain in Kabul awaiting evacuation.