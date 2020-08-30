West Milton, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton reported two people died this morning in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 15 in Kelly Township, Union County.

The identifies of the deceased have not yet been released pending notification of the families, police said.

The head-on crash occurred at 2:39 a.m. According to state police the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling north in the southbound lane of Route 15 just north of Broad Street. The Chevrolet struck a 1993 Subaru Legacy head-on. The Subaru had been traveling south in the left lane of the southbound roadway.

The impact caused the Subaru to travel off the east shoulder of the roadway and overturn in the grass median. The Chevrolet continued to travel north and went off the west shoulder of the roadway, hitting the passenger side of a third vehicle, a Mercury Mountaineer.

The driver of the Chevrolet and a passenger in the Subaru were pronounced dead at the scene.

PennDOT responded and closed the northbound and southbound roadway for several hours. Route 15 reopened by 10:30 a.m.