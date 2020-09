The Pennsylvania State Police have reported a shooting that occurred at 79 Ridge Road, Middlebury Twp., Tioga County on Sunday around 2:55 p.m.

The victim was identified as Ida Storms, 79. Storms was life-flighted to Robert Packer Hospital where she later died. Police report that the actor was Linn Storms, also 79, who police found deceased.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing.