Wililamsport, Pa. — Nell’s Bells, a two-day comedy festival, is coming to the Community Theatre League in October.

The event, hosted by St. Nell's Humor Writing Residency and the Community Theatre League, will begin on Friday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. There will be three shows and one open mic during the two days.

The scheduled events are as followed:

Friday, Oct. 6

6 p.m.: "Music for Lovers." Featuring Caitlin Cook (fresh from Edinburgh Fringe), AJ Holmes (Book of Mormon on Broadway), Jessica Delfino (New Yorker, New York Times), Alex Phipps (Ziwe), and Dave Hill (Netflix, Adult Swim). The show will be hosted by local legend Billy Kelly.

8 p.m.: "Nightmares: An Interview Show." Your favorite comics talk about the dreams that haunt them at night (or whenever comics sleep), Featuring Jordan Carlos (Netflix, Adulting with Michelle Buteau), Dan Wilbur (Funny or Die, The Onion), Jean Grae (Dicktown on Hulu), and Jason Chatfield (New Yorker), Hosted by Emily Flake (St. Nell's), and Kat Burdick (MOTH Grand Slam).

Saturday, Oct. 7

Open Mic: Signup at 3:30 p.m. Come strut your stuff on the CTL stage.

8 p.m.: "Belles of The Ball." A comedy showcase featuring Joyelle Johnson (Peacock, Seth Meyers) Abby Wambaugh (Funny Women Stage Awards finalist), Jordan Carlos, Dan Wilbur, and Jason Chatfield.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.