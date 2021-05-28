Lewisburg, Pa. – Two people were critically injured this afternoon in a crash on Colonel John Kelly Road in Kelly Township, according to state police.

David Hoke, 82, and his passenger, Darlene Soder, 67, both of Shamokin Dam, were taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment of critical injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Hoke was traveling north on JPM Road shortly after 1 p.m. in a 2019 Kia Soul when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Colonel John Kelly Road, according to state police.

Hoke’s vehicle then struck a camper that was being towed by a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Roger Long, 53, of New Columbia. Long was heading west on Colonel John Kelly Road at the time.

Hoke’s vehicle came to rest off the north shoulder of Colonel John Kelly Road. The vehicle sustained heavy front end damage.

Long had three passengers in his vehicle, including Lori Long, 51, and two children ages 7 and 4. None of occupants in Long’s vehicle were injured, according to state police.

Colonel John Kelly Road was closed for several hours after the crash.