Williamsport, Pa. — Police responded to multiple calls involving shots being fired Monday in Lycoming County.

Regional Police responded to a call at 8:56 p.m. Mondat night for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according a Lycoming Regional Police Department news release. Officers responded to an area near Brass’s Bridge in Hepburn Township.

A 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his foot was discovered, police said. EMS administered first aid before taking the victim to UPMC Williamsport.

The injured person lives in Hepburn Township, police said. An investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing.

A second incident was reported around the 800 block of Powys Road near the intersection at Crescent Hill Road at approximately 9:22 p.m. Monday night.

Lycoming Regional Police responded to shots being fired in the area, according to a release. Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles drive away from the area after hearing multiple shots.

Lycoming Regional Police are asking anyone with information to contact Department Captain Christopher Kriner at 570-323-4987 Ext. 227.

