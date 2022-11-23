Sayre, Pa. — Two Sayre residents will appear in court at the end of the month for preliminary hearings on drug charges.

Court records show Amie Raylin Moore and Patrick Louis Ferro face charges stemming from an Oct. 11 raid conducted on their home.

The two were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police discovered cocaine and several items used to ingest the substance, investigators said.

The 37-year-old Moore was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor tampering with evidence, according to charging documents. She admitted to throwing a black bag containing crack behind a television when police knocked on the door.

Police arrived at the home near the 20 block of Pitney Street at approximately 7 a.m. to execute the search warrant. They discovered 15 hypodermic needles, cotton balls, and containers with a white substance in the garage, along with the bag of crack.

The 47-year-old Ferro and Moore were transported to the Sayre Borough Police Station after being taken into custody. Ferro refused to give police his social security number, eye color, hair color, and refused to answer questions, police said.

Amie Raylin Moore docket sheet

Patrick Louis Ferro docket sheet

