Williamsport, Pa. — An ankle monitor attached to a 16-year-old linked him and another person to a shooting in Williamsport last September.

Keyon Anthony White, 16, of Pennsaken, NJ ,and Nazir Jihad Thrower, 17, of Williamsport, were both charged with criminal attempt at first degree murder for a shooting that took place near the 2400 block of Lila Lane in Williamsport on Sept. 12 just after 3 a.m., according to Williamsport Police.

Several shots were fired into the home, striking an upstairs bedroom where a juvenile was talking on the phone, police said.

“[Victim] stated he was walking back and forth in his room while speaking on the phone when he suddenly saw flashes and he fell to the ground,” Agent Brittany Alexander wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Thrower was tracked by juvenile probation officers, who said he was downtown in the area of Lila Lane at the time of the shooting, investigators said.

Several members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police walked the path from Thrower’s home near the 600 block of Locust Street to the area where the shots were fired, locating several surveillance cameras along the way.

While walking the path, investigators collected eight 9mm casings.

Video provided by Chance Aluminum showed Thrower and White as they crossed train tracks in the direction of the shooting, according to Agent Benjamin Hitesman.

A second and third video provided by STEP and Lycoming Valley Railroad, respectively, showed both suspects as they traveled west along the tracks, investigators said.

Police spotted what they said was a firearm in the sweatshirt pocket of White.

“This was the exact time that Thrower’s ankle monitor showed him walking through this area,” Hitesman wrote.

Shots were heard on a fourth video provided to law enforcement. Alexander said the shots could be heard at approximately 3:08 a.m. just before Thrower and White were seen running away from the area.

“During one of the laps around the building (Chance Aluminum), Thrower and the other male (White) can be seen high-fiving and the taller male (White) can be seen with a black gun in his hand,” investigators wrote. “It appeared the male hid the gun while on video.”

At one point, one of the suspects attempted to enter the Brodart building along Arch Street, according to the affidavit. Unable to gain access to the building, both men continued east on the tracks toward Penn College.

“At this point, the individuals disappear from the video,” according to Hitesman. “Thrower’s monitor continues to track his movement back to his residence.”

Juvenile Probation officers helped Williamsport Police identify both White and Thrower in the videos, Hitesman said.

Investigators spoke with a witness on Oct. 11, who said White and Thrower asked about the monitor being active on the night of the incident.

A second witness came forward claiming to have spoke with Thrower the night after the shooting. The man told investigators White and Thrower were together the night of the incident, according to the affidavit.

“Keyon White was the juvenile that shot at the victim’s home and into his room,” Alexander wrote.

Thrower is charged with conspiracy to commit third degree murder, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangering another person, and aggravated assault.

He was denied bail by Judge Christian Frey during a preliminary arraignment on March 16.

White is charged with criminal attempt at murder of the first degree, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, discharged of a firearm into an occupied structure, and firearms not to be carried without a license.

White is also being held at the Lycoming County Prison after being denied bail.

Keyon Anthony White docket sheet

Nazir Jihad Thrower docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.