Selinsgrove, Pa. – Two people were charged Monday in relation to a domestic violence incident at a Sheetz store in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove, Jose Rivera, 36, of Selinsgrove, and his ex-girlfriend, Keyshla Pagan Caldero, 31, of Northumberland, struck a woman in the head multiple times.

Police were called to the store at N. Susquehanna Trail shortly after midnight on July 5. Several witnesses at the scene told troopers they observed the assault.

Rivera was arrested and arraigned in front of on-call District Magistrate Lori R. Hackenberg. He faces a misdemeanor simple assault charge and related summary charges. Rivera was remanded to Snyder County Jail in lieu of $40,000 monetary bail.

Pagan-Caldero was cited through the office of District Magistrate John H. Reed in Selinsgrove.