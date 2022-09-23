Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County women were charged after allegedly forcing their way into a home and starting a fight with another woman.

Williamsport Police received a call just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 15 from a person who said two people were fighting inside a home near the 800 block of Elmira Street. Officer Jamie DeSanto got to the home and broke up the altercation, police said.

Terry Laurnea Moore, 24, and Viva Delisa Bolden, 38, both of Williamsport, entered the home and assaulted a woman inside, DeSanto said. The two women took the accuser’s cell phone before they were pushed back outside.

Another person inside the home locked the door and called for help.

Both Moore and Bolden allegedly forced their way back into the home, damaging the front door in the process. Bolden began fighting with the woman once back inside the home, DeSanto said.

As the two women fought, Moore left the scene, but returned a short time later and was placed into custody. Bolden was arrested after officers broke up the fight, DeSanto said.

Moore is charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and harassment. She is incarcerated on $50,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison.

Bolden was released on $50,000 unsecured bail after being charged with the same offenses.

Both are scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Oct. 3 for formal arraignments.

