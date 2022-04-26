Williamsport, Pa. — Two candidates spar for State Representative in the 83rd District after one received the endorsement of the Lycoming County Republican Party at their April 21 endorsement convention.

Kaufman received 85% after a hard-fought endorsement convention against her primary election opponent, Jamie Flick.

Flick said that the endorsement of Kaufman was to be expected.

"She is a member of the committee and they only endorse people from within their group," Flick said. "Sadly, this is typical of the political establishment in our area."

He is also critical of familial connections that Kaufman has within the county GOP.

Members of Kaufman's family and campaign that are part of the endorsement process chose not to abstain, he noted.

Jason Ercole, a spokesmen for the Kaufman campaign, said that Kaufman didn't even need to recuse herself, but chose to, and "all other members of the Republican Committee are private citizens doing what they were elected to do by the people of their communities."

"Mr. Flick’s desire to take away their rights and the voice of the people is just another example of how he is not a conservative,” Ercole said.

Lack of endorsement 'a benefit'

Flick said he views not getting political endorsements as a benefit to him.

"She can pile up every political endorsement that she wants to," Flick said, "I have the endorsement of everyday, regular people."

He added that his major endorsements include a teacher, surgeon, EMT and retired-mechanic.

"I feel I am the candidate of the people and for the people," Flick said.

Ercole called into question whether Flick was truly disinterested in the endorsement of the county Republicans.

“If Mr. Flick didn’t want the endorsement of the Republican Party, why did he try so hard to earn it?" Ercole said. "Lashing out in anger now after being rejected because they did not believe he is a conservative speaks volumes about who he really is.”

Kaufman was proud to have received the endorsement of the county GOP.

“I am honored to carry the Republican Party banner forward and am committed to fighting for our community’s shared conservative values,” Kaufman said in reacting to the news of her win. “An endorsement like this speaks volumes to local residents who are looking for an independent examination of the candidates and rely on the Republican Committee members they have elected from their own neighborhoods to help make this decision.”

Kaufman is well-known in the 83rd House District for her work as both a community volunteer and as the District Director for Congressman Fred Keller where she manages constituent services, special projects, and community outreach across a fifteen-county region.

Kaufman is also endorsed by Congressman Fred Keller who appears in radio advertisements promoting her candidacy and says, “Ann will fight for secure elections, to protect our tax dollars, to improve education, and to preserve our pro-life, pro-Constitution values. I know she is the right choice.”

