Williamsport, Pa. — Police arrested two men from New York who reportedly stole cooking oil from a pizza shop Friday morning.

Police responded to Pudgies Pizza on Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township after receiving a report of individuals stealing cooking oil from the restaurant.

Police arrived just as a black utility van with a New York registration plate, dripping oil, was leaving the parking lot.

Raymond F. Hernandez, 30, of Harlem, and Luis Enriquez Sanchez, 30, of Yonkers, were charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking.

Sanchez said he is originally from Honduras and in the country illegally. Both men were arraigned in front of Judge Biichle and committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Cooking oil thefts have increased locally along with the price of oil, according to police. Used cooking oil is often recycled to make biodiesel fuel and used in other products, such as laundry detergent and soap.