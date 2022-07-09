Scranton, Pa. — Two men wearing ski masks and carrying backpacks — one of which contained a loaded AK-47 with a large capacity magazine — were arrested on the grounds of an elementary school, according to police.

Scranton police officers spotted the two males near a housing complex not far from the McNichols Plaza Elementary School on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. The area had been the site of recent gang activity and illegal shooting, according to police.

Both males were reportedly wearing full-hood masks and sunglasses, and carrying backpacks. Police followed the two as they walked behind the school grounds and towards a group of school employees in the side entrance parking lot.

When officers approached, the males tried to flee but were caught and taken into custody on the sidewalk next to the school, police say. Inside the backpacks, officers found a smaller-model AK-47 with a large capacity magazine and a Glock-replica Airsoft pistol modified to look like a real Glock. The search also allegedly turned up marijuana, baggies, and a scale.

Police identified one of the males as 20-year-old Luis Flores, who lives in the apartment complex where officers first spotted the two, and a 16-year-old male from New York City.

Both were charged with possessing a weapon on school property, criminal trespass, and drug offenses.

