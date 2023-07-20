The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced Tuesday that they approved a 5% increase on tolls for 2024.

The new rates will go into effect on Jan. 7, 2024.

Toll rates for E-ZPass users will experience a slight increase from $1.80 to $1.90, while Toll By Plate drivers will observe a rise from $4.40 to $4.70.

“We recognize that our customers pay a premium when they choose to travel on the PA Turnpike,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in a press release. “In return, we endeavor to provide a dependable, premium experience that gets our customers safely to their destinations in a timely fashion," he added.

Annually, the turnpike is required to increase rates as per a legislative mandate, ensuring that PennDOT receives additional funding to support state transit systems.

“Before we ask customers to pay higher rates, we make sure that we’re keeping our costs as low as possible,” Compton said.

Despite the ongoing toll adjustments, the turnpike's per-mile passenger rate remains below the national average.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.